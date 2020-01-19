PD: Man critical, suspect arrested after stabbing in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, 36-year-old Anastacio Blanco Jr., was acting erratically and yelling about people trying to kill him in the parking lot of the Biltmore Fashion Park near 24th Street and Camelback Road on Saturday afternoon.

Blanco then jumped the wall into a condo complex north of the mall where he came across a man and woman, both 84-year-old, in their car and proceeded to throw large rocks at them, according to police. The couple received minor injuries.

Police say Blanco then Climbed a tree to get to a condo balcony where he broke into a residence. He threatened to kill the 71-year-old man living inside and grabbed a metal letter opener and stabbed the man several times.

Officers arrived on the scene as Blanco was leaving the condo. He was taken into custody and then to a hospital out of caution after showing signs of distress associated with drug use.

The 71-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable but critical condition.

Police say once Blanco was cleared from the hospital he admitted his involvement in the crime.

"Anastacio Blanco Jr. was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for attempted homicide and multiple counts of aggravated assault," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say there is no known previous contact between the suspect and the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.