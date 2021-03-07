PD: Man found dead in Phoenix home, girlfriend accused of manslaughter

article

Phoenix Police say a man was fatally shot by his girlfriend near 16th Street and Catalina on March 6.

Officers say they responded to a home in the area for reports of a shooting Saturday night. Once they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

A woman, who was reportedly in a relationship with the victim, was there when police came. Police say there was probable cause to arrest her for manslaughter.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or the victim, and no further information was made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP