Expand / Collapse search

PD: Man found dead in Phoenix home, girlfriend accused of manslaughter

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man was fatally shot by his girlfriend near 16th Street and Catalina on March 6.

Officers say they responded to a home in the area for reports of a shooting Saturday night. Once they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

A woman, who was reportedly in a relationship with the victim, was there when police came. Police say there was probable cause to arrest her for manslaughter.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or the victim, and no further information was made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tempe Police searching for man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother
slideshow

Tempe Police searching for man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother

A man is accusing of shooting and killing his girlfriend's brother near Rural and Southern on March 5.

One dead, two injured in Mesa apartment shooting
slideshow

One dead, two injured in Mesa apartment shooting

Mesa officers found a man's body inside of an apartment near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on March 5.