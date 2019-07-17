PD: Man shot, killed suspect who tried to rob him at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide at a gas station near 24th Street and Baseline.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at a gas station after the shooter called to report he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery.

Police say a 19-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the gas pump with the driver door open when a woman came up to him. He then noticed a man coming from behind his vehicle who approached him with a knife and demanded his car. The man then took out his handgun and fired shots at the suspect.

The victim went inside the store to report the shooting and waited for police to arrive.

"I did not hear the gunshots, but I did hear the police chopper hovering around. I was wondering what it was," said Susan Reed, who lives in the area.

The suspect, a man 25 to 35 years old, was declared dead on the scene, and the woman ran away from the area, according to police. Meanwhile, people who frequent the area have different opinions on the current crime.

"From here, Baseline to Buckeye, all the way to 19th Avenue, all that area is pretty bad," said Gerardo Ortega.

"I never feel unsafe here," said Reed. "It's a very nice area to live in, but you know, these things happen everywhere."

The investigation is ongoing.