PD: Man tried to kidnap infant in self-checkout line at Flagstaff Bashas’

Police are looking for a man accused of trying to kidnap an infant in the self-checkout line inside a Flagstaff Bashas' grocery store.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, a woman was buying groceries at 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 3 inside the store located near Interstate 40 and Beulah Boulevard when a man who was using a nearby self-checkout finished buying his groceries and took the woman's shopping cart with the child still in the cart.

The man tried to leave the store, but the woman stopped him from leaving with her child.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing slacks and a collared shirt.

If you have any information, please call police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

