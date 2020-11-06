PD: Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in hit-and-run crash

Police say a man is dead after being hit by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 5 when 56-year-old Bradley Mahler was crossing the street near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

After the collision, the SUV did not stay at the scene.

Mahler was taken to a hospital where he later died.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

