PD: Toddlers found wandering outside Gilbert daycare, teachers suspended

article

Some employees of a Gilbert daycare have been suspended after seven toddlers were found wandering near a busy road. It happened just before 10 a.m. Friday morning, and three Good Samaritans stopped to help.

The children attend Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool and Val Vista Drive just north of Guadalupe Road. Gilbert PD says a gate on the playground somehow malfunctioned and the kids were able to leave. Employees were reportedly present but didn't see this happen.

Three drivers noticed the kids standing very close to the road. They brought the kids back to the daycare and notified police. Officers say they don't expect criminal charges at this time but are still investigating.

The daycare released the following statement:

"As soon as we learned of the incident, we immediately contacted the parents of the students involved, suspended the teachers pending the investigation, and self-reported to the State of Arizona Childcare licensing. We are taking this incident very seriously as the safety of each of our students is our top priority."

They say they are also inspecting the gates and fence and won't allow the children to play outside until repairs are made.