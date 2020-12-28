PD: Woman dead after being shot by Phoenix police near 27th Avenue and Indian School

Police say a woman is dead after she pointed a gun at officers before being shot in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight on Dec. 28 near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers in the area were involved in a traffic stop and heard gunshots.

The officers were approached by a 47-year-old woman who spoke to them about her car that was parked in a nearby strip mall.

The officers asked the woman if she was armed and told her to show her waistband. The woman said she was unarmed, but police say she refused to show her right-side hip area that appeared to conceal a weapon.

Police say the officers tried to get the woman to comply, but she refused and pointed a gun at them. The officers opened fire, striking the woman.

"I can tell you there was a gun recovered at the scene and we will be out here for several hours and the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School will be closed for several hours," said Sgt. Maggie Cox.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say officers had stun bags at the scene and used less-than-lethal force, along with lethal force.

No officers were hurt.

