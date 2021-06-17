PD: Woman killed in 2-car crash at Phoenix intersection

A woman is dead following a two-car crash at a Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, a pickup truck was traveling south on 35th Avenue and turning left onto Thomas Road just before 8 a.m. on June 17 when it crashed into a car.

The female driver and sole occupant of the car was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Traffic is closed in all directions at the intersection due to the investigation.

