Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

PD: Woman killed in 2-car crash at Phoenix intersection

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman killed in 2-car crash at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX - A woman is dead following a two-car crash at a Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, a pickup truck was traveling south on 35th Avenue and turning left onto Thomas Road just before 8 a.m. on June 17 when it crashed into a car.

The female driver and sole occupant of the car was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Traffic is closed in all directions at the intersection due to the investigation.

Arizona Headlines

Shooting leads to crash on I-17 in Phoenix
slideshow

Shooting leads to crash on I-17 in Phoenix

According to Phoenix Police, the victim was driving near I-17 and Bell Road at about 10:30 p.m. when he got into an altercation with another driver. The victim was shot and crashed into another vehicle.

UArizona frat loses recognition status due to violations
slideshow

UArizona frat loses recognition status due to violations

UArizona officials announced that the university’s Dean of Students Office found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for violating the code of conduct during two events in March.

Phoenix officers, high schoolers connect in football tournament at Cesar Chavez High School
slideshow

Phoenix officers, high schoolers connect in football tournament at Cesar Chavez High School

Cesar Chavez High School students played in front of officers from the Phoenix Police Department during a 7-on-7 football tournament on June 16.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.