Peanut butter prank: Son covers parents' entire kitchen in food spread

By Chris Williams
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX TV Stations

Prankster son covers parents' entire kitchen in peanut butter

A prankster son spent several hours covering his parents’ Pennsylvania kitchen in peanut butter, a viral video shows. (Credit: Corbin Millet via Storyful)

It's one thing when your toddler leaves a mess around the house, but what about an older child who did it on purpose?

Corbin Millet of Pennsylvania has gained internet fame after covering his parents' entire kitchen in peanut butter as a prank. 

He said he spent hours doing so in a viral video that has garnered millions of views on TikTok. 

RELATED: Bullfrogs for dinner? Utah wildlife officials want you to catch – and eat – this invasive species

The video shows the entire transformation of the prank with every nook and cranny completely lathered in peanut butter. 

Needless to say, the video also showed his father's reaction, who was not happy. 

Millet told Storyful that he pranks his parents "almost every day."

"I covered the bathroom in peanut butter like six months ago and the video went crazy, so I figured I’d go bigger," Millet said.

He also told Storyful that the cleanup was OK.  "It took like three hours [because the] peanut butter was in all the creases," he explained. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 