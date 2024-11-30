Pedestrian killed following crash involving motorcycle: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man is dead following a pedestrian crash that happened on Friday evening.
In a statement, police say the crash happened in the area of 50th Street and McDowell. Officers were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who was critically injured.
"The man, later identified as 36-year-old Edroy McCormick, was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.
Per investigators, McCormick was "crossing McDowell Road outside any marked cross walks when he was struck by a west passing motorcycle."
"The driver of the motorcycle initially left the area and came back while detectives were investigating," investigators wrote. "Detectives determined impairment was not a factor with the motorcycle driver during the investigation. No arrest has been made at this time."
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.