Pedestrian killed in Maryvale hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Thomas early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.

Officers were in the area when they heard the collision just south of the intersection at around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived at the crash site, they found a seriously injured man in the street.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Jose Arturo Armenta Cisneros, died at the scene. Detectives say he was crossing the street mid-block when he was struck.

The car involved reportedly fled but was later found by police.

The driver, 47-year-old Lucila Lozano Garcia, was arrested and allegedly showed signs of impairment. She is accused of DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

51st Avenue was shut down between Encanto Boulevard and Thomas Road for the investigation.

