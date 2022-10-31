Expand / Collapse search
Accused Pelosi attacker wanted to take House Speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Pelosi attacker faces 13 years to life in prison if convicted

"This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect who allegedly attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his San Francisco home intended to hold his wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps," according to an FBI affidavit. 

On Monday, federal prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.

Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert

Paul Mitchell, the vice president of Political Data, said the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, will play a part in this election. Elissa Harrington reports

DePape was also charged by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and false imprisonment. 

At a news conference on Friday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, "Violence certainly has no place ever in San Francisco or in politics."

If convicted on the state charges he faces 13 years to life.

The federal criminal complaint offers some new details as to what happened at the Pelosi home early Friday morning in the 2600 block of Broadway just after 2:30 a.m. 

DePape acknowledged in police interviews that not only would he break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps, but he would also "wheel" her into Congress, which would show other members "there were consequences to actions," court records state. 

DePape described the speaker as the "‘leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic party."

In a recorded interview with investigators, DePape allegedly said he was going to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage to "talk to her."

Authorities said DePape had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least two hammers when he broke into the Pelosi residence, shattering the back window of the home. 

DePape was not available for comment. He is being held in a locked ward at San Francisco General Hospital. He has yet to make a court appearance. It's unclear if he has an attorney representing him on the federal or state charges. 

Nancy Pelosi speaks about attack on husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement about the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by an intruder who broke into their San Francisco home. Meanwhile, San Francisco's interim district attorney says she's pursuing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges against the suspect David DePape.

The attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco began with DePape breaking in, the FBI document said. DePape who was last living in a garage on Shasta Street in Richmond, Calif., woke up Paul Pelosi in his bedroom as he was sleeping in the couple's bedroom, according to the federal affidavit.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. at the time. 

Paul Pelosi was able to sneak into his own bathroom and call 911 for help.

Police officers were there in two minutes and saw the two men struggling over the hammer. 

DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, leaving him seriously injured with a skull fracture.

Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right harm and hands, the speaker’s office said. He is expected to recover.

Sources told KTVU that authorities also found a manifesto belonging DePape that contained conspiracy theories and anti-government COVID beliefs. He also allegedly had a list of other politicians he planned to target.

Since Friday's attack, lawmakers and politicians condemned the attack and issued well wishes. 

In a statement on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes.  We are most grateful. Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process. Our family thanks everyone for their kindness."
 