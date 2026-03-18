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Rollover crash leaves 1 person seriously hurt: Gilbert PD

By
Updated  March 18, 2026 7:57am MST
Gilbert
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rollover crash under investigation in Gilbert

Rollover crash under investigation in Gilbert

The intersection of Lindsay and Guadalupe is closed, according to Gilbert Police, as they investigate a rollover crash that left one person with serious injuries.

The Brief

    • One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-vehicle rollover crash, according to Gilbert Police.
    • The crash happened in the area of Lindsay and Guadalupe.

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a rollover crash involving two vehicles on March 18 has left one person with serious injuries.

What we know:

Per a statement, the crash happened in the area of Lindsay and Guadalupe.

"Both adult drivers were extricated," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators said speed may have contributed to the crash.

What we don't know:

While police said two adult drivers were extricated, they did not release their identities.

Local perspective:

Police said the intersection of Lindsay and Guadalupe is closed as a result of the crash and the investigation.

"We’re asking drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays. No reopening time has been set," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Gilbert Police Department. 

GilbertNews