Rollover crash leaves 1 person seriously hurt: Gilbert PD

The Brief One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-vehicle rollover crash, according to Gilbert Police. The crash happened in the area of Lindsay and Guadalupe.



Gilbert Police say a rollover crash involving two vehicles on March 18 has left one person with serious injuries.

What we know:

Per a statement, the crash happened in the area of Lindsay and Guadalupe.

"Both adult drivers were extricated," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators said speed may have contributed to the crash.

What we don't know:

While police said two adult drivers were extricated, they did not release their identities.

Local perspective:

Police said the intersection of Lindsay and Guadalupe is closed as a result of the crash and the investigation.

"We’re asking drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays. No reopening time has been set," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the crash happened