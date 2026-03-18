Rollover crash leaves 1 person seriously hurt: Gilbert PD
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a rollover crash involving two vehicles on March 18 has left one person with serious injuries.
What we know:
Per a statement, the crash happened in the area of Lindsay and Guadalupe.
"Both adult drivers were extricated," read a portion of the statement.
Investigators said speed may have contributed to the crash.
What we don't know:
While police said two adult drivers were extricated, they did not release their identities.
Local perspective:
Police said the intersection of Lindsay and Guadalupe is closed as a result of the crash and the investigation.
"We’re asking drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays. No reopening time has been set," read a portion of the statement.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Gilbert Police Department.