Pennsylvania house explosion: What we know so far

Five people were found dead after an explosion leveled three homes and damaged at least a dozen others in the western Pennsylvania town of Plum, authorities said Sunday.

"This is certainly a sad, sad day and a sad time, for not just the folks in Plum but all the folks in the community and in this region," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered shortly after the blast.

Two people who were injured in the blast were released from the hospital, while one remained in critical condition, said Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office has taken over as lead investigator in this incident and will be working in conjunction with local, state and federal partners to figure out what led to the deadly explosion.

Image KDKA via FOX

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

On Saturday, August 12, Allegheny County started to get 911 calls about a house explosion at 10:23 a.m.

The explosion was reported at Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive in Plum, according to county officials.

When police and fire arrived at the scene, there were people trapped under debris and multiple homes were damaged and windows were blown out.

Crews from at least 18 fire departments worked to douse the flames with the help of water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Image KDKA via FOX

What caused the explosion?

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Imbarlina warned that figuring out what caused the deadly blast would be a "slow and long" process. Forensic testing could last "months if not years."

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said the company's checks for gas leaks underground and in the air as well as the consistent pressure verified at regulation stations indicates that "our system was operating as designed."

Gas and electric service was shut off as a precaution, and officials said Sunday a plan was in place to begin restoring service with electric power expected to be returned to all but a few residences.

Image KDKA via FOX

Where can victims find help?

Residents who were impacted by the explosion and need help finding housing and other resources can visit Renton VFD located at 1996 Old Mine Road.

Allegheny County Human Services has also set up a helpline for anyone who may be experiencing mental distress at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746.

Officials also noted that both the Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting residents who were impacted, the Washington Post reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.