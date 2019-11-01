People in Sun City neighborhood speak out following arrest of man accused of killing Alan Arvey

A day after officials with Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 55-year-old man in connection with the murder of 87-year-old Alan Arvey back in August, people who loved in the area where Arvey used to live are talking about the suspect.

Officials with CCSO said the suspect, identified as Michael Wyffels, was arrested on August 28 in the Beaverton, Oregon area, after he was accused of credit card fraud-related offenses there.

Michael Wyffels (Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

CCSO detectives took custody of Wyffels from the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon on October 29, and transported him back to Flagstaff.

"He was a quiet guy, pretty much kept to himself," said Lon Young. "He didn't have a full-time job, indicated he was looking for work. Would come and go oddly."

Young said Wyffels stayed at his parent's house from time to time, and the home is located next to Arvey's. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia briefly spoke with a man who was at the house. That man did not want to identify himself.

"Alan was a great guy. We loved Alan. We're sorry to see everything that happened," said the man.

CCSO deputies say Wyffels got out of prison and visited his parents in Sun City on August 16.

Alan Arvey (file)

On August 17, an unidentified body was found along Highway 89A near Oak Creek Canyon.

Arvey's family reported him, and his car, missing. The body was then confirmed to be that of Arvey.

Meanwhile, deputies say Wyffels killed Arvey, then used his car to flee to Oregon, charging Arvey's credit cards along the way.

Wyffels was arrested near Portland, 12 days after his release.

Neighbors are stunned at the turn of events, and they hope justice will be served for Arvey.

"Last thing you'd expect, living in a community like this," said Young. "Supposed to just get old and pass away naturally."

Bond for Wyffels, who is accused of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, was set at $3 million.