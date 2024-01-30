Peoria Police shooting: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

One person has been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Peoria.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 near 91st and Peoria Avenues.

Police say an officer in the area noticed a man acting suspiciously. The man ran from the officer, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer then shot the man.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect was not identified.

"No other citizens in the area were hurt, we're grateful," Ofc. Kristopher Babros said. "Obviously, it happened just shortly after 10:30, no other subjects were struck, and we're grateful for that."

Police say the suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

The Glendale Police Department will investigate the shooting.

The intersection of 91st Avenue and Peoria is back open.

Map of where the shooting happened