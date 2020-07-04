Peoria Police: Woman killed, man injured in domestic violence incident

Peoria Police officials are investigating a domestic violence incident Saturday morning that killed a woman and injured a man.

The incident reportedly took place in a residential neighborhood near 89th Avenue and Greenway. According to a brief statement released by Officer Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police, two people were arguing and both suffered cuts from a knife.

A 65-year-old woman died from her injuries at the hospital and the man, 63, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident between a husband and wife. The investigation is ongoing.