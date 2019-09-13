PepsiCo creates rewards program that pays you for snacking - but there’s a catch

Wish you could get paid to snack on your favorite junk foods? Now you can because PepsiCo just launched a rewards program that pays you back for your snacks.

The rewards program is called PepCoin and it officially launched Thursday. Frito-Lay North America tweeted out the details of the new program with a quick instructional video.

So how does the program work?

In order to be part of the program, you’ll need to head to PepCoin.com to set up a free account with an email address. Users will also have to link an existing PayPal or Venmo account.

Then snack fans buy a PepsiCo and Frito-Lay product with a PepCoin logo on it they can start the redemption process. The logo is a white stripe across the top of the bottle or snack bag with the word PepCoin. The C in PepCoin is designed as a cent symbol.

Consumers must head back to PepCoin.com, either on a mobile device or desktop, and then scan a code on the front of the bag or in the cap of a drink with a smartphone. You can also enter the 10-digit code. The purchases must be entered into PepCoin.com within 48 hours of purchase.

Each day, users can only scan up to three drinks and three snacks - and they must be paired.

According to PepCoin, consumers can earn up to 10 percent back on the drinks and chips. But the website notes that consumers must buy a drink and snack to be able to earn cash back in the program. Only first-time users will get an exception of scanning just a drink or snack.

Once a balance reaches $2, the money is automatically transferred to your Venmo and PayPal account, according to PepCoin.

The website notes that if you do not scan a drink and snack duo for at least 120 days, the program will take out $0.25 every month after.

The drinks with the special PepCoin logo are Aquafina, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Mug Rootbeer, Sierra Mist and Lipton tea. As for the snacks, you can find the logo on Sun Chips, Munchies, Ruffles, Lays, Funyuns, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, Chester’s Fries and Lay’s.