PepsiCo products removed from supermarket giant's shelves over 'unacceptable' price hikes

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
19
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa

PepsiCo products removed from supermarket giant's shelves over 'unacceptable' price hikes

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX Business
1182ca5c- article

GDANSK, POLAND - 2020/12/01: Pepsi bottle seen at the grocery store. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

European supermarket chain Carrefour is removing PepsiCo products from store shelves due to what it says are "unacceptable" price hikes. 

It's a problem that other major companies in the industry have taken issue with as well.

According to multiple reports, the chain, which has over 12,000 stores worldwide, started clearing PepsiCo's Pepsi and 7 Up sodas, Lipton tea and Quaker foods, as well as its Doritos and Lays chips from shelves in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium. 

SUPERMARKET ADDS 'SHRINKFLATION' WARNINGS TO OVER A DOZEN PRODUCTS

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain told The Wall Street Journal that it added warning notes on its shelves explaining the reason behind the change.

Carrefour already issued concerns about the cost of food products and added price warnings in September to pressure manufacturers to reduce their costs.

The company added labels to the products that said: "This product has seen its volume or weight fall and the effective price by the supplier rise." 

In a recent LinkedIn post, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, the CEO of rival supermarket chain E. Leclerc, also issued public grievances over the price hikes from suppliers

"We must therefore convince in the coming month all these major suppliers who made the mistake of increasing their prices too much, to lower them now, or to moderate them," Leclerc said, according to an English translation of his post. "We must return to more reasonable, more transparent, and better spread out impacts of their costs." 

The company told the Journal that it has been in talks with Carrefour for several months and is engaging in "good faith" to try and ensure that its products remain available.

PepsiCo did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Read more of this story from FOX Business