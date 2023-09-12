Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:30 PM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:49 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:06 PM MST until TUE 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Person killed along I-10 near Chandler after being struck by a semi-truck, DPS says

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

A person is dead after being hit by a semi-truck along I-10 on Tuesday night near Chandler, authorities say.

The crash happened northwest of Nelson Road.

Arizona DPS says the incident was "a semi versus pedestrian fatal collision." The victim hasn't been identified.

There's no further information.

Traffic caused by a fatal semi-truck versus person crash on I-10 near Chandler on Sept. 12. Photo by Kali

Map of where the crash is at: