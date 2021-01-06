Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine rollout for seniors, childcare workers in Maricopa County begins Jan. 11

Maricopa County officials say residents eligible for the Phase 1B rollout of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to schedule appointments beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

This includes K-12 school staff and childcare workers, law enforcement and adults over the age of 75.

Healthcare workers who have yet to receive their vaccine during Phase 1A will still be able to schedule appointments, but will not be prioritized over other eligible residents once Phase 1B begins on Monday.

Officials say appointments will be available at sites that are not already fully booked for second doses to Phase 1A participants, and more will become available once they recieve more vaccines.

"As operations are ramped up to support Phase 1B vaccination efforts, we anticipate more options for vaccination outside of POD sites will be available to prioritized groups soon," officials wrote on the Maricopa County website. "This may include vaccinations at pharmacies for those age 75 and older and employer-based vaccination events through private vendors."

As of Jan. 6, 119,653 people in Arizona have received the vaccine, according to the Arizona Dept. of Health Services.

Learn more about the Phase 1B rollout: https://www.maricopa.gov/5651/Phase-1B

