Philadelphia school accidentally sells lingerie disguised as roses at Mother’s Day sale

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Philadelphia school accidentally sells lingerie disguised as roses at Mother’s Day sale

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:43PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia school accidentally sells lingerie disguised as roses at Mother’s Day sale

Parents at one Philadelphia school got quite the surprise when they bought what they thought were faux roses that were sold at the school's Mother's Day plant sale.

PHILADELPHIA - Parents and students at a Philadelphia school got quite the surprise after purchasing what they thought were faux roses from the school’s plant sale. 

Saint Anslem School in Northeast Philadelphia recently sent a letter home to parents alerting them that the roses that were sold were not in fact roses at all.

"It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended," read the letter to parents. 

Instead, the school says the roses were a "Valentine’s Day gift intended for adults." 

ROSE MIXUP RACHEL TREMBLAY

Video shared with FOX 29 by one parent shows that what was inside the roses was actually a rolled up pair of underwear. 

The school says administrators are looking into how the error occurred and are taking steps to prevent it from happening again. 