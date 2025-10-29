Phoenix approves $5.2M settlement for child hit by patrol SUV

The Brief Phoenix city leaders unanimously approved a $5.2 million settlement for the family of a young child who suffered life-altering injuries after being struck by a police patrol SUV in June 2023. The incident occurred while two officers were driving above the speed limit without emergency lights or sirens activated.



Phoenix city leaders have approved a $5.2 million settlement for the family of a young child who suffered permanent, life-altering injuries after being hit by a police patrol SUV in June 2023.

The settlement was unanimously approved by city leaders on Oct. 29.

What we know:

The incident occurred near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road. An investigation found that two officers were in the vehicle without emergency lights or sirens activated and were driving above the posted speed limit.

The officer driving was reportedly distracted by an older girl who was waving her hands, and the girl later told detectives she was trying to warn the officer about the toddler standing in the middle of the street.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Councilwoman Anna Hernandez apologized directly to the family after the vote.

"I’m sincerely sorry that this happened and that this family will be forever impacted," Hernandez said, adding that the city has a responsibility to ensure the incident is not repeated.

