Young child struck by Phoenix Police cruiser, department calls incident 'heartbreaking' and 'tragic'

A young child is in critical condition after they were hit by a Phoenix Police cruiser on Wednesday night, the department says.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near 11th Avenue and Pima Street around 6 p.m. on June 7. The child is in critical condition, Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Bower detailed the incident a few hours later during a press conference saying an officer was in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe police cruiser along with a police assistant.

As the two finished a call and were driving northbound on 11th Avenue, they saw a young girl in the front yard of a home appearing to wave at them.

That's when Bower says the officer struck another child in the roadway.

The officers were not actively on a call, Bower says, but they had just finished responding to a call.

Information about the victim wasn't given, only that the child is very young.

Map of where the incident happened: