Phoenix area cleans up after powerful monsoon storm left behind damages

The monsoon storm on the night of Aug. 22 left a trail of damages in the Phoenix area, and on Aug. 23, people in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix began cleanup efforts, after they woke up to fallen plants, fallen trees, and worse.

"It seemed like a little mini tornado whipped through," said Jeff Heinkel.

Heinkel has lived in Ahwatukee for 30 years, and he has seen a lot of crazy monsoon storms. The storm on Aug. 23 was different.

"It tore up my barbeque grill," said Heinkel. "It went through here, picked up the tree through the wall, and threw it through Ray Road."

Near the area of 48th Street and Ray Road, a tree nearly missed a home. Next door, a towering eucalyptus plant toppled through a backyard wall, breaking bricks and branches.

Ahwatukee is not the only part of town with storm damages, as workers at the Phoenix Zoo carted off fallen branches before guests entered the zoo.