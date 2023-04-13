Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: April 14-17

Heads up, drivers - here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Valley this weekend on Interstates 10 and 17, Loops 202 and 203, State Route 51, and US 60.

I-10

Eastbound I-10 between SR 51 (Mini-Stack) and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. April 14 to 4 a.m. April 17 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project (new lanes).

Westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 10 p.m. April 14 to 4 a.m. April 17 for bridge work. During this time, the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Eastbound I-10 toward Phoenix will be narrowed to one lane between State Route 85 and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. April 14 to 9 p.m. April 15 for a widening project.

Westbound I-10 toward Los Angeles will be narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 9 p.m. April 15 to 5 a.m. April 17. The Arizona Department of Transportation says to allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Westbound I-19 ramp to southbound SR 85 from 11 p.m. April 14 to 3 a.m. April 15 for barrier removal. ADOT says detours will be in place.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between SR 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, April 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 17. According to ADOT, crews will be conducting overhead sign work and work zone set up. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets, Buckeye Road, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway Road.

The loop ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The ramp from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Alternate routes:

Drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101(Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

If you're traveling southbound on Interstate 17, take the westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). ADOT says from I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

US 60

Eastbound US 60 between Mesa and Val Vista drives from 9 p.m. April 14 to 5 a.m. April 17 for a pavement improvement project.

Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive will also be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT says to consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours.

I-17

Southbound I-17 between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. April 14 to 5 a.m. April 17 for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed, along with southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road, Pinnacle Peak Road and Rose Garden Lane.

Alternate routes: "Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 to approach downtown Phoenix area (Reminder: Southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed this weekend). Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues," stated ADOT officials.

Loop 202

Loop 303

Eastbound Loop 303 between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. April 14 to 5 a.m. April 17 for new interchange construction.

Alternate route: Drivers can use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound State Route 74 to reach I-17.

More ramp closures and detours:

Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 from 10 p.m. April 14 to 4 a.m. April 17 for a traffic shift. Use the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Warner Road from 10 p.m. April 14 to 5 a.m. April 17 for sidewalk work. Use the eastbound I-10 ramp at Ray Road as an alternate.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road from 10 p.m. April 14 to 4 a.m. April 17 for a traffic shift. Use the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street instead.

Construction alerts

Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road is closed through April 21. Use the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray or Elliot roads instead.

Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street is closed through April 25. Use the westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th or 24th streets.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street is closed through May 8. Use the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street.

ADOT officials stated, "The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections."