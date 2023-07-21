Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: July 21-24

Drivers, beware: You may be in for a traffic nightmare with the amount of major closures on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed in central Phoenix between the I-17 "Stack" and State Route 51 for tunnel maintenance.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 9 a.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Traffic can detour to I-17 southbound and get back on I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

-

The westbound lanes will be shut down between I-17 near Sky Harbor and 7th Avenue for tunnel maintenance.

The following lanes will be closed:

SR 51 SB ramp to I-10 WB

I-17 SB ramp to I-10 WB near the airport

The Loop 202 WB ramp to I-10 WB will stay open, but traffic will be forced to exit I-10 at 7th Street.

The Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 WB and the on-ramp at Washington Street will stay open, but traffic will be detoured to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Sunday

Alternate route: Drivers can detour to I-17 northbound and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange.

-

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to three lanes between 32nd Street and Broadway Road for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 6 a.m. Sunday; 8 p.m. Sunday - 4 a.m. Monday

-

The I-10 eastbound off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

When: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday

US 60

The westbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Loop 101 Price and I-10 for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to US 60 WB will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can take both Loop 202 freeways westbound or take Southern Avenue, Baseline Road or Broadway.

I-17

The southbound lanes will be shut down between Pinnacle Peak Road and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-17 SB on-ramp at Happy Valley Road

I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can exit early and use surface streets to get around.

Loop 303

In Goodyear, the southbound lanes will be shut down between Indian School Road and I-10 for pavement work.

The following ramps will be shut down:

On-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Indian School Road

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 9 p.m. Saturday

-

The northbound lanes will be shut down between I-10 and Indian School Road as well.

The I-10 on-ramps to Loop 303 NB will be shut down.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Try Sarival Avenue, Cotton Lane or Pebble Creek Parkway.

Learn more here.