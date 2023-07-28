Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: July 28-31

Here's the latest round of closures going into effect on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend.

I-17

The southbound lanes will be shut down between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 southbound

Southbound on-ramps at Union Hills Drive, Bell Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can exit early and use surface streets to get around.

US 60

The eastbound lanes will be closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (the "SuperRedTan interchange) for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Eastbound on-ramps at Val Vista drive, Greenfield Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can take both Loop 202 freeways eastbound or take Southern Avenue or Baseline Road.

Loop 202

The southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain will be shut down between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue for bridge maintenance.

The following ramp will be closed:

Southbound on-ramp at Lower Buckeye Road

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 10 p.m. Sunday

Alternate route: Drivers can exit early and use surface streets to get around.

I-10

I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to three lanes from 32nd Street to 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport.

The I-10 EB off-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

-

I-10 eastbound will also be narrowed to three lanes near Elliot Road.

The off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

When: 4 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday

-

I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road will be closed for lane striping.

Westbound Broadway Road will be shut down between Priest Drive and 52nd Street.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Detours include Priest Drive northbound, University Drive westbound and SR 143 southbound.

Loop 303

Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 9 a.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.

-

Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Sunday

Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway Southbound.



