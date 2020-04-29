Phoenix artist holds free, online painting sessions, bringing art to the community

With the stay-at home-order is place in Arizona, people are finding new ways to cope with stress.

A local artist is encouraging others to express themselves through art online.

For Phoenix artist Luisa Leon, art is a distraction from everything going on in the world right now with the pandemic.

Every night at 9:30 p.m. sharp, Leon goes on Instagram Live to do a painting session.

She comes up with a concept that requires just 5 to 6 steps that mostly anyone can do.

She said once the pandemic canceled her in-person classes and workshops, she needed another outlet. She wanted to provide color to others' lives still.

Leon started “Painting Lives with Luisa” mid-March and it has quickly gained momentum.

Her daily sessions expand beyond Arizona, now there are people joining in from Nevada to Florida and even Puerto Rico.

“Now it’s just created this community of artists that are supportive to each other and they go every single night commenting of each other’s pages saying, 'This is amazing, I love what you did to your background.' This fills my heart because I know the power of art in the community," she explained.

Leon is now on her 42nd night of her online painting sessions. She says it’s the positive feedback she gets that’s made her realize how valuable her sessions are.