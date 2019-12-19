Phoenix City Council approves speed radar vehicles near schools

article

City officials in Phoenix have approved photo speed radar vehicles near schools but did not extend the contract for red light cameras.

The Phoenix City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday to keep photo speed enforcement vehicles in school zones moving them to different locations each week.

The vans monitor vehicle speeds as they near and if drivers exceed 15 mph (24 kilometers) it triggers the radar to take photos, according to the city website.

The police look over the material before issuing a complaint to the driver including photos of the vehicle, license plate and driver, officials said.

Some parents say the photo radar vehicles make things more dangerous.

The decision did not include keeping stationary red light cameras whose contracts are set to expire Dec. 31, city officials said.

The 12 fixed light sites and eight enforcement vans went active in 2014, officials said.

Red Light and Photo Speed cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing red light violations and right-angle collisions. Cities using these systems consistently report safer roads with fewer collisions, according to the website.

