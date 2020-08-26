Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix City Council to discuss proposed installation of 'Black Lives Matter' street mural

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Downtown Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The Phoenix City Council is planning to discuss a request to install a "Black Lives Matter" street mural downtown on Sept. 2, according to an agenda released by the city's Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Committee.

The city's agenda states that the proposed mural would include the "Black Lives Matter" statement along with painted images of Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez and John Lewis. The proposal also aims to have the mural near Talking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix City Hall or the Arizona State Capitol.

Community members in Phoenix requested approval for the project and plan to meet with the city's Street Transportation Department to address location and costs as well as any safety or liability concerns for the mural, according to the report.

Cities across America, including New York City, Chicago and Minneapolis have approved similar street murals in support of Black Lives Matter.

The city meeting will be livestreamed at 9 A.M. on the city's website. 

Read the full report here. 

