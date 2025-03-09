Phoenix dad to run Boston Marathon with a purpose: 'My job isn't finished yet'

The Brief Jesse Goldsmith, an Arizona father, got a text from a friend that changed the course of his health in October 2023. He's using his newfound outlook on life and healthy lifestyle to raise money for cancer research by running in the 129th Boston Marathon.



A Phoenix man is going the distance when it comes to his health journey, but he's also giving back in a big way for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

Big picture view:

For Jesse Goldsmith, running wasn't always a breeze. It took a lot out of the Phoenix dad to get to where he's at now.

"October of 2023, I hit rock bottom with my health and got a video text from a friend and said, 'Hey, I love you, I care about you and I don't like the way your health is going. I'm hiring you a life coach full-time,'" Goldsmith said.

A full-time life coach, a trainer, quitting drinking and developing healthy habits. Jesse, who was close to 400 pounds at the time, turned his life around.

He decided to run as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team in the 129th Boston Marathon.

"I've lost 120 pounds in 16 months, so Boston is a way for me to not really make it about my journey, but helping others. I want everybody that's struggling with weight or anxiety or whatever it is, I want them to feel like I'm feeling now right now. I feel like I'm on top of the world and my job isn't finished yet," Goldsmith said.

100% of the money raised by the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team benefits cancer research and supports research in the earliest stages.

Goldsmith, with a $25,000 fundraising goal, wants to make himself and his 10-year-old daughter proud.

"I look at my own 10-year-old daughter, and she's healthy and full of life and I can't imagine what those parents are going through that have sick children. I just truly can't imagine it. It's just hit me hard," Goldsmith said.

The 16-month health journey has been a wild ride, but one Goldsmith takes with big strides.

What's next:

He'll be running for a cause at the Boston Marathon on April 21.

What you can do:

Click here if you'd like to donate to Goldsmith's journey.