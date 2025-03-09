Phoenix dad to run Boston Marathon with a purpose: 'My job isn't finished yet'
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is going the distance when it comes to his health journey, but he's also giving back in a big way for the upcoming Boston Marathon.
Big picture view:
For Jesse Goldsmith, running wasn't always a breeze. It took a lot out of the Phoenix dad to get to where he's at now.
"October of 2023, I hit rock bottom with my health and got a video text from a friend and said, 'Hey, I love you, I care about you and I don't like the way your health is going. I'm hiring you a life coach full-time,'" Goldsmith said.
A full-time life coach, a trainer, quitting drinking and developing healthy habits. Jesse, who was close to 400 pounds at the time, turned his life around.
He decided to run as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team in the 129th Boston Marathon.
"I've lost 120 pounds in 16 months, so Boston is a way for me to not really make it about my journey, but helping others. I want everybody that's struggling with weight or anxiety or whatever it is, I want them to feel like I'm feeling now right now. I feel like I'm on top of the world and my job isn't finished yet," Goldsmith said.
100% of the money raised by the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team benefits cancer research and supports research in the earliest stages.
Goldsmith, with a $25,000 fundraising goal, wants to make himself and his 10-year-old daughter proud.
"I look at my own 10-year-old daughter, and she's healthy and full of life and I can't imagine what those parents are going through that have sick children. I just truly can't imagine it. It's just hit me hard," Goldsmith said.
The 16-month health journey has been a wild ride, but one Goldsmith takes with big strides.
What's next:
He'll be running for a cause at the Boston Marathon on April 21.
What you can do:
Click here if you'd like to donate to Goldsmith's journey.