Phoenix DJ accused of assault, criminal damage

The Brief A Phoenix DJ was arrested on Sept. 28 on suspicion of assault and criminal damage related to a domestic incident. The arrest follows an alleged confrontation with his wife during which police say he shoved her and broke her phone. 37-year-old Christopher Villa has been booked and charged with domestic violence offenses.



A Valley DJ has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

Phoenix police took 37-year-old Christopher Villa into custody on Sept. 28 on counts of assault and criminal damage.

The backstory:

Police said the incident began when Villa's wife talked to him about seeing a therapist again after he made comments about her allegedly cheating on him a year ago. Officers say Villa accused her of not wanting to make their marriage work and then shoved her in the chest, slamming her into their bedroom wall.

In a probable cause statement, the wife told police she told Villa to let her go and that she didn't want to be with him anymore. That's when he threw her on the bed and held her down by her wrists.

After an attempt to use Siri on her Apple phone to call the cops, police said she bit Villa's wrist and ran into a bathroom and called 911. Villa was able to push his way in to prevent her from closing the door. Police said he grabbed her phone, hung up on the dispatcher, and threw the phone down, breaking it.

What's next:

A judge set Villa's bond at $10,000. He is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals