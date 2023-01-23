Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix double homicide suspect shot and killed in Kansas during shootout with deputies

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:30PM
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A double homicide suspect out of Phoenix was found in Kansas by authorities and was killed in a shootout, police said.

The suspect allegedly killed Cameron Brown, 28, and Asya Rose Ribble, 27, on Jan. 22 around 1 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Their small children were found safe inside the home.

"As the investigation progressed detectives identified an adult male as a suspect. It was also learned that an adult female was likely with the suspect. The man and woman were tracked out of the state. Phoenix detectives contacted agencies nationwide, with information about the man and woman along with the case explanation," Phoenix Police said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says the shooting happened on Jan. 23 in Dodge City, Kansas around 9 a.m. after deputies saw the suspect near Minneola, Kansas and were led on a pursuit.

"Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Once the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged. The shooting occurred at Hwy 50 and 113 Rd. in Dodge City," the bureau said.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff's Office were shot – one is in serious condition and the other is doing OK. A deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was also shot and is in serious condition.

The suspect was shot and killed and the woman with him was inside the car and was struck by the bullets. She's in critical condition.

The suspect is identified as Leroy Malone and the woman he was with remains unidentified.

From Phoenix, it would take about 14 hours to get to Dodge City, Kansas.