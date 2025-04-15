Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix double shooting; group home worker arrested l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 15, 2025 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Valley bus stop stabbing l Morning Headlines April 15

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a Tolleson bus stop; a man and a juvenile are expected to survive after being found shot in a car in west Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

A shooting in west Phoenix left two people hurt; a Valley group home worker was arrested in connection to a man's death; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 15.

1. Shooting investigation

Featured

Man, juvenile shot inside car in west Phoenix
article

Man, juvenile shot inside car in west Phoenix

A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

2. Group home worker arrested

Featured

Phoenix group home worker accused of taking victim home while he drank on the job
article

Phoenix group home worker accused of taking victim home while he drank on the job

Nuru Niyonkuru, 36, was hired to drive a vulnerable man from his group home to an appointment. He was arrested after police say he got drunk and later left the man inside a vehicle. The victim later died at a hospital.

3. Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Featured

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 6
article

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 6

Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom", will be back in court on Tuesday where she is on trial for conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow.

4. Bus stop stabbing

Featured

Man found with multiple stab wounds at Tolleson bus stop
article

Man found with multiple stab wounds at Tolleson bus stop

A man is in critical condition after police say he was found stabbed early Tuesday morning at a bus stop near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

5. ‘Harry Potter’ actor recovering

Featured

'Harry Potter' actor undergoes emergency surgery after doctors warn he might never walk or speak again
article

'Harry Potter' actor undergoes emergency surgery after doctors warn he might never walk or speak again

Nick Moran, who portrayed Scabior in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," is recovering from a "life-threatening" diagnosis that caused him to undergo emergency surgery.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry Tuesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry Tuesday in Phoenix

A mostly sunny Tuesday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews