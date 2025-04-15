Phoenix double shooting; group home worker arrested l Morning News Brief

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a Tolleson bus stop; a man and a juvenile are expected to survive after being found shot in a car in west Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
1. Shooting investigation
A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.
2. Group home worker arrested
Nuru Niyonkuru, 36, was hired to drive a vulnerable man from his group home to an appointment. He was arrested after police say he got drunk and later left the man inside a vehicle. The victim later died at a hospital.
3. Lori Vallow Daybell trial
Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom", will be back in court on Tuesday where she is on trial for conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow.
4. Bus stop stabbing
A man is in critical condition after police say he was found stabbed early Tuesday morning at a bus stop near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
5. ‘Harry Potter’ actor recovering
Nick Moran, who portrayed Scabior in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," is recovering from a "life-threatening" diagnosis that caused him to undergo emergency surgery.
Today's weather
A mostly sunny Tuesday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.