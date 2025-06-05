Phoenix drive-by shooting suspect killed following pursuit in northern Arizona

The Brief A Phoenix drive-by shooting suspect was shot and killed by a deputy on Wednesday night outside of Payson. No members of law enforcement were hurt in the shooting. The suspect was not identified.



A man wanted by authorities for two drive-by shootings in Phoenix was shot and killed by a deputy in northern Arizona on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says they were notified on June 4 by Phoenix Police of a possible suicidal person that had been involved in two drive-by shootings in the Valley. The suspect was reportedly heavily armed and was wearing body armor.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted in the Payson area at around 8:15 p.m. When authorities tried pulling the suspect over, the sheriff's office says he didn't stop. Authorities then pursued the suspect along eastbound Highway 260 into Coconino County.

Authorities threw down spikes in the Forest Lakes area, and the vehicle stopped.

"Upon the vehicle stopping, the subject exited the vehicle with a handgun and began shooting at the Deputies," the sheriff's office said.

A deputy returned fire, striking the 34-year-old suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No members of law enforcement were hurt.

State Route 260 remains closed about 35 miles east of Payson.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified. FOX 10 has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information on the drive-by shootings.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

What's next:

DPS will investigate the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened