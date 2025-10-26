Phoenix eyeglass shop loses roughly $80K after burglary, owner says

The Brief Village Eye Works, a longtime family-run business, was burglarized after a suspect reportedly smashed a back door and stole a large quantity of eyeglasses. The owners estimate they lost about $80,000 in merchandise and property damage from the break-in. Phoenix police are investigating the theft, which is the third eyeglass shop targeted in the area recently.



The search is on for burglars who hit three eyeglass shops in central Phoenix last week.

The backstory:

Village Eye Works is a family-run business that has been here since the 1980s. The owners said one week ago in the middle of the night, a man threw a rock through this back door and climbed through.

Security camera footage shows the suspect walk into the store and immediately start throwing glasses into a bag.

The owners said he seemed to know which brands he wanted to target, which made them wonder if he had been in the shop before.

Dig deeper:

Between the merchandise he took and the damage he did to the store, they estimate this cost them about $80,000.

Fortunately, they have insurance, and they are just glad no one was there when it happened. But they said it is a gross feeling knowing someone did this.

What they're saying:

"Very violated. I mean it’s horrific. You come in and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh who did…why…who do they think they are?’ They think they can come in and take things that we own. It’s just weird and it’s a really strange feeling," said owners Bob and Steph Royden.

Phoenix police said this is the third eyeglass shop in the area targeted in the past few weeks. So far, there is no evidence yet that the crimes are connected and no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect in the security video, you are encouraged to call Phoenix police.