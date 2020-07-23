Phoenix FD: Body recovery operation underway after trench collapses, trapping two workers

article

A body recovery operation is underway after a trench collapsed in west Phoenix, trapping two construction workers, fire officials said on July 23.

Rescue crews confirmed the workers were buried in a trench near 107th Avenue and Missouri at a planned housing site.

"Crews are now denying entry into the area and setting up for the long process of the body recovery," officials say.

