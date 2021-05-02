Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix FD: Two families displaced in fire near 38th Avenue and McDowell

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters work to put out a double house fire near 38th Avenue and McDowell.

PHOENIX - Two families have been displaced after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near 38th Avenue and McDowell early Sunday morning, Phoenix fire officials said.

Glendale and Phoenix fire crews responded to calls about a large plume of smoke in the area and arrived to find flames pouring out of a home.

Firefighters say they found a large amount of propane tanks and elevated the call to a first alarm fire involving hazardous materials.

The flames spread to the attic of a home next door, but crews were able to control the fire before more of the home was damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

