Phoenix FD: Two families displaced in fire near 38th Avenue and McDowell

Two families have been displaced after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near 38th Avenue and McDowell early Sunday morning, Phoenix fire officials said.

Glendale and Phoenix fire crews responded to calls about a large plume of smoke in the area and arrived to find flames pouring out of a home.

Firefighters say they found a large amount of propane tanks and elevated the call to a first alarm fire involving hazardous materials.

The flames spread to the attic of a home next door, but crews were able to control the fire before more of the home was damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

