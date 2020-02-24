Phoenix Fire: Boy found in pool at South Phoenix home

Phoenix Fire officials say a one-year-old child has been taken to the hospital, after he was found in a pool at a South Phoenix home.

According to Cpt. Rob McDade, the incident unfolded near 40th Street and Baseline Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, family members were doing CPR in the front yard, as directed by 911 operators.

The child, according to officials, was taken to a Valley medical facility, and is currently listed in extremely critical condition,

