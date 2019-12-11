Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner diagnosed with breast cancer

article

The Chief of the Phoenix Fire Department, Kara Kalkbrenner, announced Wednesday night that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The announcement was posted onto the fire department's Facebook page. In the post, Kalkbrenner said she discovered a lump in her breast several weeks ago, and will undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction on Friday.

"I do not ask for your sympathy, what I need is your genuine support and to take care of our daily mission which is to serve the members of our community," said Kalkbrenner.

Kalkbrenner said during her initial recovery period from surgery, she intends to continue to lead the department.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department's website, Kalkbrenner joined the department in 1985, and she is one of six female fire chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country.