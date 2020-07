Phoenix fire crews rescued an injured 62-year-old man from the top of Piestewa Peak after being unable to make his way back down the mountain on July 22.

The hiker, who has a leg injury, has been airlifted by a Phoenix Police helicopter back down to safety, fire officials say.

