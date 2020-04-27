Phoenix fire crews respond to accident; one person trapped under dashboard
PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews responded to a "severe" car accident Monday morning after one person became trapped underneath a dashboard near 35th Avenue and Roeser.
Officials say crews successfully rescued the person from the car while also treating their injuries. That person has been taken to a local trauma center for treatment.
It was a head-on accident involving two cars, crews say.
The other driver is being evaluated for injuries.