Phoenix Fire: Massive fire at apartment construction site now an arson investigation

article

Phoenix Fire officials have released new details surrounding an investigation into a massive fire at an apartment construction site in Downtown Phoenix.

The fire burned on the night of June 7 near 600 West Grant Street, just off of 7th Avenue. Videos and photographs shared by the fire department showed a massive blaze on the western edge of the Arizona city’s Warehouse District and less than a mile south of the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse.

FOX 10 has learned the building was supposed to be a four-story apartment complex, to be called the Alta Warehouse District. Crews say the building was 40% completed when the second-alarm fire broke out. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene to battle the fire. Heat from the fire was so intense, it melted a street sign in the area.

On Friday evening, Phoenix Fire officials issued a statement, saying sufficient evidence has been discovered to transition the investigation from a fire investigation into an arson investigation. The exact cause of the fire, however, remains under investigation.

"Additional information should be available in the coming days," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to leave an anonymous tip.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Advertisement

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).