Phoenix Fire: Unknown powder found in Downtown Phoenix mail room deemed not hazardous

Phoenix Fire officials say four people were placed in precautionary quarantine following reports of an unknown powder at a mail room in Downtown Phoenix Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, crews were called out to a building on 2 N. Central Avenue. According to FOX 10's Matt Galka, the building involved is the Jones, Skelton & Hochuli Building. HAZMAT crews at the scene then examined the room where the substance was found, and detected no atmospheric contamination.

The four people quarantined, according to fire officials, were in the same room as the substance when a package was opened. The four did not come into physical contact with the substance, and are not showing any ill effects as a result of being in the same room. The powders were found to be not hazardous, and the package will be sent to the crime lab.

As for the four people who were placed in quarantine, they have all been released, according to fire officials.