ICE shooting continues to fuel pushback, protests across Phoenix-area

Protesters in Surprise are joining a nationwide outcry against immigration enforcement actions. The latest protest in the West Valley follows the death of Nicole Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

Local perspective:

Many of the protesters on Jan. 17 said they’re in this for the long haul. Many say this is not their first rally and insist they will continue to push back against ICE until they see change, taking a stand not just for the present, but for the future.

"I’m protesting against ICE. I’m protesting for our future generations," one protester said. Another, reading their sign, added, "It says I need to be able to tell my grandchildren I did not stay silent."

"I have children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. I’d like for them to live in a country that I lived in," said another attendee. "This is not the country that we were raised in."

For others standing nearby, the same sentiment came with a different message.

"I’m out here showing my daughter, she’s 14. I want her to grow up in a country that I knew and grew up in," a protester said. "I stand very strongly on this issue on the opposing side."

The other side:

Though views are polarized, both sides are fueled by the pain of seeing lives lost.

"My cousin Chris was killed by an illegal immigrant," one person shared. "I feel very strongly about regulation and making sure we are not allowing criminals to come in and be taken back by ICE and then be repeat offenders when they come back."

Dig deeper:

"I’m protesting against ICE who is hurting more people in our country," another said. "Our citizens, our friends, our families are being dragged out on the street. We’re seeing the violence against human beings that is not okay with me."

For Brent Peak, the organizer of the protest, the focus remained on conduct.

"Our goal here is numbers and peacefulness," Peak said.

However, Peak said that not everyone shared that goal. He asked two protesters to leave after a confrontation.

"They were saying things I can’t repeat—that were racist, that were homophobic, that were threatening," Peak said. "99% of the people here did not engage. And that’s what we want."

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to ICE officials asking about immigration enforcement in the Valley, but have not heard back yet. Previously, ICE officials have told us they do not provide information on enforcement operations.