'Mummified body', suspect barricade situation at Arizona homes | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From police discovering a mummified body inside an Arizona home, to a manhunt for an armed and dangerous stabbing suspect, here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, Jan. 17.
1. ‘Mummified’ body believed to have been in home for several months
A mummified body believed to have been deceased for several months was discovered on a couch inside a Bullhead City home on Friday afternoon.
2. Armed and dangerous man wanted for stabbing in Flagstaff
Flagstaff Police are searching for Justin Lee Watson, a 29-year-old man considered "armed and dangerous" following a stabbing early Saturday morning.
3. Son allegedly attacks mom, barricades himself in Mesa home
A 25-year-old man is in custody after an overnight barricade and standoff with Mesa Police that began with an alleged assault on his mother.
4. Panda Express employee treated for burns after fire breaks out
An employee at a Gilbert Panda Express was treated for minor burns on his hand after a fire broke out at the restaurant on Saturday morning.
5. ICE protests continue in Surprise
Protestors in Surprise continue to demand accountability from ICE following the deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis last week. FOX 10's Megan Spector learns what they're saying about the actions of ICE.
A look at your weekend forecast
Saturday brought warm temps and clear skies across Arizona, and some breezy weather outside of the Valley. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on what we can expect for the remainder of the weekend.
