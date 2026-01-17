'Mummified body', suspect barricade situation at Arizona homes | Nightly Roundup

article

From police discovering a mummified body inside an Arizona home, to a manhunt for an armed and dangerous stabbing suspect, here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, Jan. 17.

1. ‘Mummified’ body believed to have been in home for several months

Featured article

2. Armed and dangerous man wanted for stabbing in Flagstaff

Featured article

3. Son allegedly attacks mom, barricades himself in Mesa home

Featured article

4. Panda Express employee treated for burns after fire breaks out

5. ICE protests continue in Surprise

A look at your weekend forecast

Get your full forecast.