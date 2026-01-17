Man throws rocks at Mesa officers during SWAT standoff after alleged assault on mom: police

The Brief A 25-year-old man is in custody after an overnight barricade and standoff with Mesa Police that began with an alleged assault on his mother. The suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Saturday morning after leading police on a chase in a stolen car and later throwing rocks at SWAT officers.



A 25-year-old man was taken into custody following an overnight barricade situation in Mesa.

What we know:

A mother reported that she was allegedly being assaulted by her son just before 10 p.m on Jan. 16 near East University Drive and North 25th Street.

The man, whose name was not released, allegedly stole her car before leaving the home. Officers initially arrested the suspect on assault and theft charges.

Dig deeper:

The following morning, just after 7:30 a.m., Mesa Police spotted the stolen car driving near Stapley Drive and East Main Street. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled. The car was later found in the driveway of the home they responded to the night before.

"The victim was able to safely exit the residence and confirmed the suspect was alone inside," Detective Jose Aguiree with Mesa PD said.

Following several hours of negotiations with the SWAT team, the man left the home, but refused to comply with their commands. Police said at one point, he threw rocks at officers, prompting them to deploy bean bag and pepper ball rounds.

The suspect was taken into custody and then to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

What's next:

He is expected to be booked into the Mesa Jail on multiple charges including unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, theft of means of transportation, resisting arrest, assault, criminal damage, and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

