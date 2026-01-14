18-year-old accused of killing man and living in his home afterwards: Phoenix PD

article

The Brief 18-year-old Xzavion Johnson has been arrested in connection with a man's death. Police said the man died in December 2025. Investigators allege that Johnson lived in the victim's home since his death.



Phoenix Police say a man has been booked into jail in connection with a man's death back in 2025.

What we know:

In a statement released late on Jan. 13, investigators identified the suspect in the case as 18-year-old Xzavion Johnson.

The incident happened at a home in the area of 51st Avenue and Southern. Officers responded to the home at around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 12, following a check welfare call.

"Details on the call indicated that neighbors had not seen a man at his home in several days. When officers arrived, they contacted a neighbor who stated that they believed someone was in the home due to traffic going in and out of the residence," read a portion of the statement.

Officers, per the statement, then tried to contact whoever was in the house, during which they saw a man, since identified as 57-year-old David Jimenez, dead in the backyard.

"Believing the home was occupied, officers established containment and contacted the person inside of the home," investigators wrote.

Johnson, according to police, left the home after what was described as an "extended barricade," and was arrested.

Dig deeper:

Police said when they interviewed Johnson, he "admitted to committing a burglary of the home, during which he shot and killed Jimenez."

"Johnson estimated that this occurred in December of 2025," investigators added, "Since the date of this homicide, Johnson had been living at the home."

What's next:

Johnson, according to police, is accused of multiple charges, including murder and burglary.

"At this time, investigators do not believe that there are any additional suspects related to this homicide," read a portion of the statement. An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the incident happened