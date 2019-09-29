Phoenix firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at strip mall

Phoenix Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a strip mall near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Fire officials say 60 firefighters are on the scene working to contain the fire that broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire has burned the ABC Discount Center, which fire officials say is a total loss, as well as other business in the strip mall. A Food City is also located in the mall.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.